Leap forward development of PLA Naval aviation force from shore-based to ship-based

By Li Yun and Sun Luming

BEIJING, Sept. 8 -- A forum on the development of PLA’s naval aviation force came to an end in Qingdao, Shandong Province, on September 7. It is learned at the forum that the PLA naval aviation force’s transformation from a shore-based force to a ship-based force has been basically completed, with the force playing a more-and-more important role in safeguarding the sovereignty, security and development interests of China both in the air and on the sea.

The PLA’s naval aviation force was formally established as a service in September 1952. According to a chief from the Aviation Bureau of the PLA Navy Staff Department, as a ship-based force that is taking shape by now, the naval aviation has established a ship-based aircraft system based on four types of aircraft, namely, ship-based fighter jets, helicopters, early warning aircraft and trainer aircraft.

In terms of talent training, a new type of talent team within the naval aviation force has emerged and grown strong, represented by the carrier-based pilots and commanding talents. A parallel dual-track training model for carrier-based fighter pilots is in full swing. And 14 youth aviation schools built by the naval aviation in cooperation with some top high schools also served as the main source for the PLA Navy to recruit pilots.