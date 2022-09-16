Xi meets with Azerbaijani President Aliyev

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at Forumlar Majmuasi Complex in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Sept. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday afternoon at Forumlar Majmuasi Complex in Samarkand.

Xi noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Azerbaijan. China supports Azerbaijan's development path independently chosen by its people. The two sides need to view and plan for bilateral relations from a strategic height, increase strategic mutual trust, strengthen mutual support, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and work for steady, in-depth and practical cooperation in various fields between the two countries.

Xi stressed that at the moment the international situation is undergoing profound and complex changes. The more complex the situation is, the greater the need for the international community to strengthen solidarity and coordination. China welcomes Azerbaijan to join China in implementing the Global Development Initiative (GDI) and the Global Security Initiative (GSI). The two sides need to expand trade, improve the trade mix, increase the number of China-Europe Express freight train services, and ensure unimpeded international supply chains.

Xi expressed confidence that the Belt and Road cooperation between China and Azerbaijan enjoys broad prospects. The two sides need to enhance people-to-people and cultural exchanges and deepen the friendship between the two peoples. China supports Azerbaijan in conducting cooperation with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), to work together for security, stability, development and prosperity in the region.

Aliyev said that Azerbaijan and China are true strategic partners, that the two sides maintain close communication in international affairs, and that bilateral cooperation is advancing steadily. Azerbaijan thanks China for providing COVID-19 vaccines, which fully demonstrates the spirit of solidarity that China has always advocated. Azerbaijan will take the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries as an opportunity to deepen practical cooperation in various fields.

He said that Azerbaijan adheres to the one-China policy, firmly supports China in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, firmly opposes any actions that interfere in China's internal affairs or split China, and firmly supports China in safeguarding its core interests. The Azerbaijani side supports the GSI and GDI proposed by the Chinese side, and will actively engage in Belt and Road cooperation with the Chinese side.

Ding Xuexiang, Yang Jiechi, Wang Yi, He Lifeng and other officials attended the meeting. ■

