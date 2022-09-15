Chinese peacekeeping contingents to DRC complete 25th rotation

Members of the 25th and 26th Chinese peacekeeping contingents to DRC conduct the handover of materials on September 13, local time.

KINSHASA, Sept. 15 -- The 25th and 26th Chinese peacekeeping contingents to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) completed the troop rotation and mission handover in the city of Bukavu, South Kivu province, by September 14, local time.

On the morning of September 13, the engineering detachments under the two contingents handed over vehicles, machinery, weapons and equipment, and office supplies in the “China Peninsula” camp in the south of the DRC, and exchanged on the current security situation as well as experience and skills in mission execution.

On the next day, the medical detachments under the two contingents also conducted a handover on command authority, business procedures, and equipment and materials at the Chinese level-II hospital in the city of Bukavu.

Since then, the 26th Chinese peacekeeping contingent to the DRC has officially begun to perform the peacekeeping mission entrusted by the United Nations.

A member of the 26th Chinese peacekeeping contingent to DRC checks medical supplies on September 14, local time.