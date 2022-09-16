NUDT team wins championship of UGVC By Zhao Haojun and Cui Donghao

By Zhao Haojun and Cui Donghao

The unmanned vehicle Kylin Fighter, independently developed by a research team composed of 17 cadets from the National University of Defense Technology (NUDT) in China demonstrates underground metal detection operation. (Photo by Lu Shengyang)

CHANGSHA, Sept. 16 -- At the 6th Unmanned Systems Innovation Competition (UMSIC) recently wrapped up in Cairo, Egypt, a team from the National University of Defense Technology (NUDT) of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) won the championship of the Unmanned Ground Vehicles Competition (UGVC).

Sponsored by the Egyptian Ministry of Defense and undertaken by the Egypt's Military Technical College (MTC), the UMSIC is an international engineering event including the Unmanned Ground Vehicles Competition (UGVC), Unmanned Maritime Vehicles Competition (UMVC) and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Competition (UAVC). Focusing on unmanned warfare, the UMSIC aims to provide cutting-edge design experience for engineering education, push the consistent innovation of military intelligent technologies, and accelerate the integration of unmanned equipment and technology with other disciplines. The UGVC consists of 18 tasks in four contests including technical oral defense, crossing complex terrain, equipment service and independent navigation.

Under the instruction of teachers from the College of Intelligent Science and Technology, NUDT, a team composed of 17 cadets from various majors independently developed the Kylin Fighter, an unmanned vehicle with a wheel-fin composite structure after eight month's hard work. The Kylin Fighter, with two operation modes of remote control and independent navigation and the remarkable superiority of all-terrain maneuverability, won the championship for its outstanding performance.

It is learned that NUDT sent teams to participate in the UMSIC on behalf of the PLA in 2016, 2018 and 2019, taking home four titles and one runner-up.

The unmanned vehicle Kylin Fighter, independently developed by a research team composed of 17 cadets from the National University of Defense Technology (NUDT) in China demonstrates on-site equipment service operation. (Photo by Liu Ruochen)