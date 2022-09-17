Remains of 88 Chinese martyrs in Korean War return

Soldiers escort coffins containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs at the Taoxian international airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 16, 2022. The remains of 88 Chinese soldiers killed in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea returned to China on Friday from the Republic of Korea (ROK). This is the ninth such repatriation since 2014. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)

SHENYANG, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- The remains of 88 Chinese soldiers killed in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea returned to China on Friday from the Republic of Korea (ROK).

Escorted by two Chinese J-20 stealth fighter jets, a Y-20 military transport aircraft carrying the remains and belongings of the fallen soldiers landed at the Taoxian international airport in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, at around 11 a.m.

This is the ninth such repatriation since 2014.

Around 400 representatives from central and local authorities, the military, veterans of the war, family members of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs and students attended a ceremony at the airport to welcome the remains of the soldiers.

Following the event, the remains were escorted to the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, where a burial ceremony will be held on Saturday.

"I don't know their names, but I know they are heroes and deserve our memory forever," said Chen Meixu, a student in Shenyang, who attended the ceremony.

"Today, my brothers finally return home," said Li Weibo, a CPV veteran, wiping tears from his eyes.

"Sometimes, I forget what happened yesterday, but I have never forgotten what happened more than 70 years ago," the 90-year-old said.

Escorted by police motorcycles, the motorcade carrying the remains of the CPV martyrs drove past thousands of residents who packed the street to take part in the solemn procession.

The remains of 825 soldiers returned from the ROK and were laid to rest in the cemetery between 2014 and 2021.