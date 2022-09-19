Xi sends congratulatory letter to 7th China-Eurasia Expo

BEIJING, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the seventh China-Eurasia Expo, which opened Monday in Urumqi, capital of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Full of vitality and potential for development, the Eurasian continent is a key region for international cooperation on jointly building the Belt and Road, Xi said in his letter.

In recent years, China's Xinjiang has given full play to its location advantages to actively advance the construction of the core area of the Silk Road Economic Belt and promote the interconnectivity, mutually beneficial cooperation and common development between China and Eurasian countries, with positive results being achieved, said Xi.

He stressed that China is willing to work with other countries to promote the Silk Road spirit that incorporates peace and cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, mutual learning as well as shared benefits, with the China-Eurasia Expo being a platform.

Meanwhile, China is ready to work with other countries to pursue high-standard and sustainable development that benefits the people, and explore new spheres for Eurasian cooperation, elevate the cooperation to new levels, and promote common development and prosperity, Xi added.

The expo is co-hosted by the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, and the People's Government of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.