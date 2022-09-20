Yuanwang-5 completes recent telemetry, tracking and command missions

BEIJING, Sept. 20 -- On September 19, Yuanwang-5, China’s homegrown third-generation spacecraft tracking ship, returned to its home port of the China Satellite Maritime Tracking and Control Department(CSMTC) after completing its recent telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) missions.

Yuanwang-5 had spent 69 days at sea, sailing more than 14,000 nautical miles, and completed two TT&C missions for the Wentian lab cabin module (LCM) and Yaogan-33 02 satellite.

As an indispensable part of China’s maritime TT&C network, Yuanwang-5 has been operating at sea for over 110 days in accumulation since early 2022. During its stay at the home port, Yuanwang-5 will receive material supply, as well as equipment maintenance and repair, so that it can set sail at any time to carry out follow-up tasks.