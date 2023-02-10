Chinese naval ship Nanning participates in AMAN-23 in Pakistan

The guided-missile destroyer Nanning of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy arrives at the port of Karachi, Pakistan on February 9, 2023.

By Tang Siyu and Wu Kangci

KARACHI, Feb.10 -- The guided-missile destroyer Nanning of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) arrived at the port of Karachi, Pakistan, on February 9 to participate in the multinational naval exercise AMAN (Peace)-23 at the invitation of the Pakistan Navy.

On the morning of February 9, the Pakistani side held a grand welcome ceremony for the visiting Chinese naval ship. The representatives of the Pakistan Navy, the staff of the Consulate General of China in Karachi, and the deputy military attaché of the Chinese Embassy to Pakistan met the ship Nanning at the dock.

The multinational maritime exercise will be held in Karachi and its surrounding waters from February 9 to 14. With the theme "Together for Peace", it aims to promote maritime exchanges and cooperation among participating countries, and identify ways and means to combat common threats at sea.

The exercise will be divided into harbor and sea phases. The harbor phase is to be held from February 10 to 12, mainly including international maritime conferences, professional seminars and exchanges, and the opening of ships, serving as a platform of interactive exchanges for participating ship and aircraft crew members, special operations troops, and exercise observers. The sea phase, from February 13 to 14, includes drills on replenishment-at-sea, joint counter-piracy, joint search and rescue, etc., as well as an international fleet review.