PLA Support Base in Djibouti donates supplies to local schools

The picture shows the signing ceremony for school supplies handover.

DJIBOUTI, Jan. 11 -- Troops of Chinese PLA Support Base in Djibouti, together with officials from the Ministry of National Education and Vocational Training of Djibouti, held a ceremony at the PK12 primary school on January 5 to donate a batch of school supplies to three primary schools in Balbala district, Djibouti.

"China and Djibouti are good friends and brothers, enjoying longstanding friendship. I would like to extend my gratitude to the Chinese naval base here," said Djibouti’s Minister of National Education and Vocational Training at the donation ceremony.

This is the third public assistance to improve the teaching conditions of local schools since the setting up of the Chinese support base in Djibouti. The base contributed office computers, projectors, desks, chairs and other school supplies to three primary schools this time. The total number of donated materials exceeded 1,000 pieces (sets), effectively improving the teaching conditions of local schools and winning high acclaim from the Djibouti Ministry of National Education and Vocational Training and local schools.

In recent years, the base has vigorously implemented the initiative of building a community with a shared future for mankind, and provided humanitarian, medical and public assistance to the local people. It has also established a normalized educational assistance mechanism with Djibouti side, constantly deepening bilateral exchanges and winning high acclaim from the Djibouti government and all sectors of society.

Chinese PLA naval members hand new schoolbags to students of PK12 primary school.