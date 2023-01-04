9th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan (Juba) completes first long patrol mission

The 9th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan (Juba) conducts foot patrol.

KHARTOUM, Jan.4 -- Recently, the 9th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan (Juba) completed its first long-range patrol assigned by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) since deployed to the mission area.

Upon receiving the order, the peacekeeping infantry battalion immediately held a task deployment meeting to formulate an operation plan, while comprehensively studying and judging the social and natural situations along the patrol route. At the same time, specific course training was carried out according to the task needs.

The long-distance patrol mission lasted for 3 days and 2 nights, with a total journey of more than 280 km and emergency handling of over 10 times. It served to comprehensively test the peacekeepers’ ability of operational command, emergency handling, military-civilian coordination, and integrated support.

During the patrol, the Chinese peacekeepers established friendly relations with the local government and other foreign peacekeeping forces, while vigorously carrying out humanitarian relief activities such as condolences and donations, well demonstrating the good image of the Chinese military.

Members of the 9th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan (Juba) stand on guard during the long patrol mission.