China enacts revised regulations for PLA civilian personnel management

BEIJING, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- A set of revised regulations regarding the management of civilian personnel of China's People's Liberation Army has come into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, after being approved by the State Council and the Central Military Commission.

The revised regulations will further improve policies related to recruitment, career development, incentives, retirement, and other aspects of civilian personnel management.

It is expected that the regulations will make civilian personnel management more professional, refined, and scientific, and facilitate the high-quality development of the civilian personnel workforce.

The regulations are considered the basic rules which comprehensively regulate the management of civilian personnel in the Chinese armed forces. Originally released in 2005, they were previously revised in 2017.