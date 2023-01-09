More than 4.8 million jobs provided to veterans in 2022

BEIJING, Jan.9 -- According to China’s Ministry of Veterans Affairs (MVA), there had been more than 4.8 million jobs offered for veterans in 2022 during a total of 17,000 recruitment activities nationwide as organized by the department. At the same time, the MVA had helped 420,000 veterans participate in rural revitalization.

Relevant person of the MVA said that a total of 617,900 veterans affairs service centers or stations have been set up across China over the past five years, assisting more than 80% of demobilized military officers to be reemployed as public servants and providing assistance to 31 million veterans.

It is learned that the MVA has significantly increased the standard of pension subsidies for five consecutive years, and the basic endowment insurance of some veterans has been fully supplemented in a centralized way, with 2.853 million veterans benefiting from this.