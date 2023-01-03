China's peacekeeping engineering contingent to South Sudan organizes new year's first emergency defense drill

The 13th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to South Sudan organizes its first all-element emergency defense drill in the new year during the New Year's Day holiday.

JUBA, Jan. 3 -- During the New Year's Day holiday, the 13th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to South Sudan organized its first all-element emergency defense drill in the new year.

During the drill, the Chinese peacekeepers equipped with live ammunition throughout the whole process, and carried out live-fire operations targeting diverse situations including attack against sentries, barrack fire, refugee violence, battlefield rescue, and defense of important targets.

The sentries on duty reported to the superiors as soon as they found some unidentified person approaching the camp. The operation commanding center sent out an alarm signal, started the action plan, and then all emergency detachments quickly arrived at the position and got ready for battle.

The rapid response team went out to investigate the situation and shouted to expel the unknown personnel. The force protection team served to control the scene, and the medical services team was dispatched immediately upon receiving the notice of the attack on sentries to carry out first aid to the wounded.

The all-element emergency defense drill served to comprehensively test the emergency response capability of the peacekeeping engineering contingent, improve its security defense capability, and strengthen the combat readiness awareness of the peacekeepers.

