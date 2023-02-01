Chinese peacekeepers complete bunkers construction mission in MINUSMA Jordan camp

The 10th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to Mali carries out bunker construction mission in Jordan camp, MINUSMA Sector East.

GAO, Mali, Feb.1 -- After 41 days of intensive work, the 10th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to Mali completed the construction of bunkers in Jordan camp, United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) Sector East on January 30, with high standards. The construction has passed the acceptance check of the MINUSMA engineering department.

The bunkers consist of containers and sand boxes, which require several steps in sequence including concrete pouring, container stacking, top plate welding and sandbag filling.

After the completion of the project, officials of the MINUSMA highly praised and thanked the Chinese engineers for their hard work and the quality of the project.