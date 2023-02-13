Chinese peacekeepers to Lebanon participate in Exercise Tiger 2023

By Zhang Zhe and Li Zhulin

On February 11, local time, the Chinese peacekeeping multi-role engineering company participates in the Exercise Tiger 2023 organized by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). (Xinhua/Photo by Li Zhulin)

BEIRUT, Feb.13 -- On February 11, local time, the 21st Chinese peacekeeping multi-role engineering company participated in the Exercise Tiger 2023 held by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which took place at the barracks of the company in the south Lebanese village of Hinnieh.

The exercise was set against a large-scale conflict scenario in the mission area with security situation seriously deteriorating. The Chinese peacekeepers were assigned to receive, protect and transfer the UNIFIL employees and their families. During the 3-hour exercise, the Chinese peacekeeping company dispatched more than 100 members and 10 vehicles to complete drills on eight subjects, including emergency evacuation, camp defense, and armed escort.

At about 8 am, the Chinese contingent received an instruction from the UNIFIL headquarters and turned to highest alert, followed by all teams engaging in drills in an orderly manner as assigned. The security team cordoned and patrolled with weapons and ammunition. The rescue team sent out armored infantry vehicles and armored ambulances for rescue. The guard team checked the identity of employees and their families and got them admitted into the camp. In addition, the contingent also provided food and medical support for the UNIFIL employees and their families.

Guided by the UNIFIL headquarters and implemented by the Chinese peacekeeping contingent, the exercise has got more than 60 peacekeepers and more than 20 civilian employees involved from 10 countries, including Italy, Ireland and Poland.

"During the exercise, the Chinese peacekeepers responded quickly and handled properly, reflecting their professional capabilities, and making the exercise a great success," acclaimed a UNIFIL security training officer after the exercise.