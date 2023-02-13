13th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to UNMISS passes first UN equipment inspection in 2023

WAU, South Sudan, Feb.13 -- On February 9, the 13th Chinese Peacekeeping Level-II Hospital in Wau passed the first equipment inspection in 2023 organized by United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).
The UNMISS sent an 11-member inspection team to conduct a comprehensive inspection on the vehicles and equipment of the Chinese contingent. The inspection involved more than 800 items in eight categories, including medical facilities, vehicle equipment, communication and fire-fighting devices. During the inspection, the Chinese peacekeepers introduced the performance of various equipment on the spot and skillfully conducted on-site operation demonstrations, which was highly commended by the UNMISS inspection team.
Since it was deployed to the mission area, the 13th Chinese Peacekeeping Level-II Hospital to UNMISS has received 189 patients, checked more than 300 patients, performed 4 operations, and completed 2 medical evacuations. It has won high acclaim from the UNMISS for its professional medical level and excellent working style.