13th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to UNMISS passes first UN equipment inspection in 2023

Members of the UN inspection team check the vehicles and equipment of the 13th Chinese Peacekeeping Level-II Hospital to UNMISS on February 9, 2023.

WAU, South Sudan, Feb.13 -- On February 9, the 13th Chinese Peacekeeping Level-II Hospital in Wau passed the first equipment inspection in 2023 organized by United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

The UNMISS sent an 11-member inspection team to conduct a comprehensive inspection on the vehicles and equipment of the Chinese contingent. The inspection involved more than 800 items in eight categories, including medical facilities, vehicle equipment, communication and fire-fighting devices. During the inspection, the Chinese peacekeepers introduced the performance of various equipment on the spot and skillfully conducted on-site operation demonstrations, which was highly commended by the UNMISS inspection team.

Since it was deployed to the mission area, the 13th Chinese Peacekeeping Level-II Hospital to UNMISS has received 189 patients, checked more than 300 patients, performed 4 operations, and completed 2 medical evacuations. It has won high acclaim from the UNMISS for its professional medical level and excellent working style.

