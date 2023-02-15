CHINATop Stories

Multinational maritime exercise AMAN-23 concludes

Participating ships sail to the designated sea area during the multinational maritime exercise AMAN-23 in Pakistan. (Photo by Wu Kangci)

By Tang Siyu and Wu Kangci

KARACHI, Feb.15 -- The multinational maritime exercise AMAN-23 drew to a close on February 14 after the completion of the harbor and sea phases.

Kicked off on February 10, the exercise organized by the Pakistan Navy was divided into harbor and sea phases, involving warships, aircraft, special operations forces and many observers from more than 50 countries. During the event, all the participating troops have shown superb professionalism with careful preparation and close coordination.

The multinational maritime exercise has served to improve the ability of participating countries to jointly respond to maritime security threats, and demonstrated the determination of all participants to jointly safeguard maritime security.

