China to help ex-service personnel secure employment

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- China will further enhance the support for ex-service personnel facing employment difficulties, according to a guideline released by central authorities including the Ministry of Veterans Affairs.

Military veterans are important human resources and helping them secure employment is of great significance to improving their lives, said the guideline.

Relevant government departments are required to provide career guidance, job recommendations and vocational training to ex-service personnel to help them secure jobs.

Tax incentives and entrepreneurship subsidies will be introduced to help them start up businesses and engage in flexible employment, it said.