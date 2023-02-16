CHINATop Stories

PLA naval ship Nanning to participate in NAVDEX 2023 in Abu Dhabi, UAE

BEIJING, Feb.16 -- At the invitation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) military, the guided-missile destroyer Nanning of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) will attend the naval defense and maritime security exhibition NAVDEX in Abu Dhabi, UAE, from February 17 to 25, according to PLA Navy Spokesperson Senior Captain Liu Wensheng on February 16.

During the exhibition, the Chinese naval ship Nanning will hold seminars, mutual visits, sports competitions and other friendly exchange activities with the UAE Navy and participating ships from other countries. It will also be open to the public.

