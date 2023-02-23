PLA to resolutely smash any "Taiwan independence" secessionist moves and foreign interference: Defense Spokesperson

BEIJING, Feb. 23 -- Taiwan is part of China, and the Taiwan question is an internal affair that the Chinese people will resolve on their own at their own discretion, without brooking any foreign interference, stressed Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, at a regular press conference on Thursday.

According to reports, director of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) recently claimed that the PLA has been ordered to get ready for attacking the Taiwan Island before 2027. In contrast, the US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs said at a Congress hearing that he was confident that the Chinese mainland won’t make any major "aggression" against the Taiwan region before 2030, while US Air Force Chief of Staff said he didn't think the mainland's "aggression" of Taiwan is pressing or inevitable.

"We've noticed that the US side seems to be in the habit of making such contradictory remarks," said the spokesperson in his response. “Whatever or however the US side is clamoring, it cannot change the course of China's full reunification, nor will it shake our resolve and will to safeguard national reunification and territorial integrity.”

The people living on the two sides of the Taiwan Strait are brothers and sisters of one big family. "We'd like to strive for a peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and utmost effort," said Tan. If Taiwan DPP authorities refuse to come to their sense, continue to collude with foreign forces and make provocations in the illusion of seeking "Taiwan independence", the Chinese PLA will take necessary actions to resolutely smash any secessionist moves and foreign interference, and safeguard the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation and the immediate interests of people living across the Strait, stressed the spokesperson.