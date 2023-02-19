China, Russia, South Africa to hold 2nd joint maritime exercise

BEIJING, Feb.19 -- According to the consensus reached by China, Russia and South Africa, from February 20 to 27, the navies of the three countries will hold the second joint maritime exercise in the eastern waters and airspace from Durban to Richards Bay of South Africa, said the Chinese defense ministry in a written statement on Sunday. And the focus of this exercise is "the joint operation to safeguard the safety of shipping and maritime economic activities".

Based on the statement, the Chinese guided missile destroyer Huainan, frigate Rizhao and comprehensive supply ship Kekexilihu, which are carrying out the 42nd escort mission in the Gulf of Aden, will participate in the exercise. And the joint exercise will help further promote the defense and security cooperation among BRICS countries and enhance the capabilities of participating parties to jointly safeguard maritime security.