20th CPC Central Committee starts 2nd plenary session in Beijing

BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- The 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) started its second plenary session in Beijing Sunday afternoon.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presented a work report on behalf of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

The plenum will review a draft plan on reform of Party and state institutions, and the proposed name lists of candidates for the leading positions of state institutions to be recommended by the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee to the first session of the 14th National People's Congress and candidates for the leading positions of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) to be recommended to the first session of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC.