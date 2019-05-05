CMC issues guideline on advancing military vocational education

BEIJING, May 5 (Xinhua) -- The general office of the Central Military Commission released a guideline on promoting military vocational education on Sunday.

The guideline stressed the need to build a digital, open and all-encompassing system for military vocational education.

The education should focus on the troops' main responsibilities and their capability to perform duties, playing a supporting role in the education of military academies and military training of the armed forces, it said.

The guideline contains 26 measures put forward to standardize the main tasks and basic requirements on the promotion of such education.