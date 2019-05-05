China regulates granting of subsidies on military scientific research

BEIJING, May 5 (Xinhua) -- The Central Military Commission (CMC) has approved the release of a set of interim regulations on the granting of subsidies for scientific research posts in the military.

The regulations target problems in the granting of subsidies, with solutions to improve the enthusiasm, initiative and creativity of those in scientific research.

The regulations center on conditions, procedures and methods, as well as the subjects responsible for granting, elaborating and improving 28 pragmatic measures in six areas.

These include that subsidies can only be granted for verified performance, and that members of military scientific research groups not affiliated to the respective military units or departments can also receive performance-based subsidies.

The subsidy system for scientific research posts is an important policy approved by the CMC, and is significant to establishing a distribution system that highlights the knowledge and intelligence of talent in science and technology, inspiring creativity, and attracting and keeping elite talent, according to the regulations.