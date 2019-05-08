Disposal of WWII Japanese abandoned chemical weapons kicks off in Harbin



Professionals in Mission-Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gears check and confirm Japanese ACWs to be destroyed.



On the morning of May 7,China and Japan jointly announced that the disposal of chemical weapons abandoned by Japan(ACWs) during the Second World War in Harbin, northeastern China’s Heilongjiang Province, was officially started, and the first chemical artillery shell has been successfully destroyed. After Nanjing, Shijiazhuang and Wuhan, Harbin is the fourth disposal operation site in China, mainly responsible for the ACWs left in Heilongjiang Province.

Handling Japanese ACWs is not only an integral part of efforts to solve major issues left by history, but also a key part of the efforts to implement the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC). In 2007, leaders of the two countries reached consensus on destroying Japanese ACWs scattered in China with mobile disposal facilities. In accordance with CWC and a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two governments, Japan is responsible for destruction operation and providing all necessary funds, technology, experts, facilities and other resources, while the Chinese side offers necessary assistance.



The picture shows the disposal facilities for Japanese ACWs destruction in Harbin.



The launch of the operation in Harbin is of great significance for eradicating Japanese ACWs that have severely plagued Heilongjiang Province. Since the preparation started in 2010, China and Japan have jointly completed the work of risk assessment, location selection, technical solution, and the collection and transportation of ACWs from surrounding areas. The destruction was jointly carried out by relevant military units and local departments under the joint organization of China’s International Military Cooperation Office of the Central Military Commission (CMC) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with the participation of chemical defense, ammunition, medical and logistic professionals from various units.



Participants in MOPP gears decontaminate hazardous substances with pressure washing systems during an emergency decontamination exercise.



The Chinese government urges the Japanese side to strictly fulfill its obligations under relevant international conventions and continue to invest more manpower, financial investment and other material resources to speed up the destruction progress of Japanese ACWs, so that people in the affected regions can enjoy peace and security as soon as possible.



Chinese and Japanese participants jointly conduct emergency rescue exercise.