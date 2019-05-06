PLA Navy fleet bids farewell to Hong Kong after the port call

Officials and soldiers on the guided-missile frigate Huangshan (Hull 570) wave goodbye to the farewell crowds. A Chinese naval fleet consisting of the guided-missile destroyer Haikou (Hull 171) and the guided-missile frigate Huangshan (Hull 570) makes a port call to Hong Kong on April 30 after completing the mission of naval parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy.

HONGKONG, May 6 (ChinaMil) -- A Chinese naval fleet composed of the guided-missile destroyer Haikou (Hull 171) and the guided-missile frigate Huangshan (Hull 570), has left Ngong Shuen Chau Barracks of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison for its home port on Sunday morning.

The fleet was warmly welcomed by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) of the People’s Republic of China and local residents during its stay in Hong Kong from April 30 to May 5. It is reported that the port call aimed to show the Hong Kong compatriots the achievements made by the PLA Navy in the past 70 years of construction and development. According to the PLA Hong Kong Garrison, more than 15,000 representatives from various communities and youth groups in Hong Kong have toured the ships.

On Sunday, the Ngong Shuen Chau Barracks pier was filled with enthusiastic local citizens who came to see off the PLA naval fleet. Nearly 500 people from various departments attended the farewell ceremony, including officials of the HKSAR Government and central government agencies in Hong Kong, representatives of the Army, Navy and Air Force of the PLA Hong Kong Garrison, as well as the representatives from various local communities and youth groups. The two ships were fully adorned with nautical flags and flags of thanks paying tribute to the farewell crowds.

Ms. Tan from the New Home Association in Hong Kong told reporter that she was very excited and proud to tour the guided-missile destroyer Haikou (Hull 171). "I wish them all the best on their homebound voyage and pay regular visits to Hong Kong in the future", she added.

Matthew Cheung, Chief Secretary for Administration of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, said during his speech that the port call made by the fleet has great significance that it makes Hong Kong citizens, especially students and young friends, better understand the modernization of national defense construction, and provides opportunities for them to experience the mighty and civilized armed force, and inspires their sense of national identity and pride.