China, Russia see sound military exchanges in 2019: spokesperson

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Russian military forces have maintained in-depth exchanges in 2019 to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, the Ministry of National Defense said Thursday.

They have engaged in cooperation in high-level exchanges, real-combat training and military competitions, and had sound interaction and collaboration on international multilateral occasions, the ministry's spokesperson Wu Qian said at a press conference.

Armies of the two countries have provided positive energy for safeguarding world peace and regional stability, Wu added.

Speaking of the joint naval exercise earlier this month in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Wu said the drill achieved a new high in making China-Russia joint naval exercises more real combat-oriented, information-based and standardized.

The two navies have also strengthened their capabilities of joint command and addressing maritime security threats, Wu said.