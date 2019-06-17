Xi to pay state visit to DPRK

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Chinese president, will pay a state visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) from June 20 to 21, at the invitation of Kim Jong Un, chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK.

Hu Zhaoming, spokesperson for the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the announcement here on Monday.

This will be the first visit to the DPRK by the top leader of the CPC and China's head of state in 14 years, and also General Secretary Xi's first visit to the country since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, Song Tao, head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, said here Monday when briefing the press on the upcoming visit.

The visit, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of China-DPRK diplomatic ties, is of great significance for efforts to build on past successes to further advance bilateral relationship, Song said.

Noting that China and the DPRK are good neighbors with a well-established and long history of bilateral ties, Song said the CPC and the Chinese government have always attached great importance to the relations with the DPRK.

The two political parties and two countries have maintained the tradition of high-level visits since forging diplomatic ties 70 years ago, and have conducted cooperation and exchanges in culture, education, science and technology, sports, and in areas important to people's livelihood, he said.

Stressing that the CPC and the Chinese government have stayed committed to the China-DPRK ties since the 18th CPC National Congress, Song said Xi and Kim have met four times in less than a year, exchanging in-depth views on bilateral ties and the situation on the Korean Peninsula and reaching a series of important consensus, which opened a new chapter for China-DPRK relations.

Both sides have agreed that it is in the interests of the two countries and the two peoples to safeguard, consolidate and develop bilateral relations, said Song.

Both sides have agreed to encourage parties concerned to cherish the hard-won momentum of dialogue and alleviation of tension on the peninsula, stick to the goal of denuclearization, safeguard the peace and stability on the peninsula, and solve the Korean Peninsula issue through dialogue and consultation, Song said.

China supports the DPRK in implementing the new strategic line, focusing on developing economy and improving people's livelihood and steadfastly following a path that suits its national condition, he said.

Both sides have agreed to continue to give full play to the important role of party-to-party exchanges, enhance strategic communication and mutual trust so as to safeguard common interests, Song said.

The DPRK attached great importance to the upcoming visit and will receive Xi and his entourage with warm hospitality, said Song.

According to him, during the visit, Xi will meet and hold talks with Kim and pay homage to the Friendship Tower. The two leaders will review the development of bilateral ties in the past 70 years, and have an in-depth exchange of views on the bilateral ties in the new era so as to guide the future development.

The two sides will further exchange views on the Korean Peninsula situation in the hope of achieving progress in promoting the political settlement of the issue, Song said.

The two will also brief each other on their own countries' development, he added.

China believes that with joint efforts of both sides, Xi's visit will be a success that will open a new chapter of the relations between the two parties and the two countries and make new contribution to regional peace, stability and prosperity, said Song.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui briefed the press on major cooperation in various areas between China and the DPRK.

Luo said bilateral ties and the two peoples' friendship enjoy long-standing and stable development thanks to the close geographic proximity, sound political ties, solid foundation of people-to-people exchanges, as well as economic complementarity.

The two sides agreed to hold a series of activities this year in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the China-DPRK diplomatic ties, he said.

"Through looking back to the history and charting blueprint for the future, it is hoped that these activities will inject new impetus to the development of bilateral ties in the new era," Luo said.