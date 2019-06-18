Xi meets with delegates to PLA Air Force Party Congress

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, shakes hands with delegates attending the 13th Party Congress of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force in Beijing, capital of China, June 18, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday met with delegates attending the 13th Party Congress of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force in Beijing.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, extended congratulations on the convening of the congress and sincere greetings to all the delegates and service personnel of the Air Force.

He shook hands and took a group photo with the delegates.

The 13th Party congress of the PLA Air Force opened on Monday in Beijing, during which the delegates discussed how to thoroughly implement Xi's thinking on strengthening the military and the military strategy for the new era.

They reviewed the work related to the Party building and military building of the Air Force over the past five years, and drafted major plans for the next five years.

The congress is aimed at mobilizing service personnel to push forward the building of a strong and modern air force, and to accomplish the missions and tasks of the new era.