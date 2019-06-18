2019 military academy enlistment kicks off

BEIJING, Jun. 18 (ChinaMil) -- The Training and Administration Department of China's Central Military Commission (CMC) has assigned the 2019 enlistment plan of soldiers, non-commissioned officers and fresh high school graduates for pre-commissioned officers to various military academies.

According to the officer in charge of the enlistment affairs in CMC, this year's enlistment plan optimized the gender ratio and focused on the needs of professional training, aligning with the reform of National College Entrance Examination (CEE). Taking into account the overall military buildup, the priorities of this year’s enlistment have been given to the specialties related to new combat capability development, or urgently needed in the military, with the number of admissions also being increased.

It is understood that the admission test for soldier candidates was hosted in parallel with the CEE for fresh high school graduates. Additionally, armed police soldiers were also integrated into the enlistment system for the first time.

Selected candidates would further take political examinations, interviews and physical examinations before the final decision. Exam results will be available on the official website of China Military in early July and admission will be finished until August.

The enlistment plan will be announced through public information platforms and the enlistment promotional events will be jointly hosted by institutions of higher education and military commands at various level. Military and local media platforms will be used to provide a full range of information services for candidates.