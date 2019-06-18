Chinese defense minister meets Turkish air forces commander

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe (R) meets with visiting Turkish Air Forces Commander Hasan Kucukakyuz, in Beijing on June 18, 2019. (mod.gov.cn/Photo by Li Xiaowei)

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe Tuesday met with visiting Turkish Air Forces Commander Hasan Kucukakyuz.

Wei noted steady development of the China-Turkey strategic cooperative relationship and hailed smooth development of military ties as well as air forces exchanges and cooperation between the two countries.

He stated China's willingness to work with Turkey to firmly implement the consensus reached by the two countries' leaders, firmly support each other on issues related to national security, strengthen exchange of experiences in various fields, deepen and expand pragmatic cooperation, and advance military-to-military cooperative relationship.

Hasan expressed hope that the two sides will strengthen exchanges and cooperation in various fields to lift military ties to a new level.