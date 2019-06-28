Mozambique, China to strengthen cooperation further

MAPUTO, June 27 (Xinhua) -- China and Mozambique will make joint efforts to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields.

This was said when visiting Vice Chairman of China's Central Military Commission Xu Qiliang met with Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi here on Wednesday.

Xu conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping's cordial greetings and best wishes to Nyusi, while Nyusi expressed his gratitude and asked Xu to convey his sincere greetings and best wishes to Xi.

Xu said that the traditional friendship of "comrades and brothers" between China and Mozambique has lasted for a long time, which remains unshakable and becomes even firmer as time goes by.

He said that led by the heads of state of both countries, the political mutual trust has been continuously enhanced, trade and production capacity cooperation enjoys broad prospects, the joint construction of Belt and Road has great potential, and friendship from generation to generation has become the consensus of the two peoples.

Xu said bilateral military relations have been developing steadily and cooperation in various fields has yielded remarkable results in recent years.

China is willing to work with Mozambique to relay friendly exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation, constantly advance relations between the two militaries, add new content to the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, and build a community with shared future, said Xu.

Nyusi said Mozambique and China are friends and brothers sharing weal and woe, and enjoy a relationship with strategic significance.

Nyusi recalled his meeting with Xi in April in Beijing, where both sides reached broad consensus on further developing bilateral ties.

Mozambique thanked China for its long-term support and assistance and is willing to strengthen cooperation with China under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, said Nyusi.

Nyusi also said his government attaches great importance to military cooperation between the two countries and he hopes both sides will work together to promote cooperation in various fields further.

During his visit, Xu also held talks with Mozambican Defence Minister Atanasio M'tumuke.