Agent construction mode launched in military projects

BEIJING - The first batch of military installation projects under agent construction mode has been launched this summer, the People's Liberation Army Daily reported Monday.

The newly initiated projects, including the buildings within a rehabilitation center and a military hospital, were administered by an agent construction management office under the logistic support service authority.

Such duties were previously performed by military units who are going to use the installations, a mode that is believed to have affected military training for wining wars, according to the report.

Under the new management mode, external supervision and services from banks and other third-party institutions were introduced to track the use of funds.

A credit verification system between the military and civilian sectors was also built to blacklist companies with bad credit records.

The promotion of the new management mode will improve the construction quality of military facilities, said the report.