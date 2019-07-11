Military martial arts contest to welcome military world game

About 2,600 people on Wednesday simultaneously performed military martial arts in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei province, marking the 100 days countdown to the seventh World Military Games, which is scheduled to commence in the city in October.

The performance was held to celebrate both the upcoming global event and the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, according to organizers.

Around 2,600 performers from 26 teams fought their way to the final, in which the Wuchang Polytechnic College team won the grand prize, while three other teams won first prize.

The event on Wednesday, co-funded by Wuhan city government and the Wuhan military garrison, launched on April 17 and attracted over 100 teams and tens of thousands participants, according to organizers.

People from all walks of life, including governmental and public institutions, State-owned companies and schools in Wuhan took part.

The contest comprises preliminary and final rounds. Preliminary rounds are usually held in landmark buildings, scenic spots and Militray World Games venues, so as to best showcase Wuhan.