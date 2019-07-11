Wuhan enhances public security ahead of Military World Games

WUHAN, China, July 10 (Xinhua) -- The host city of the 7th Military World Games Wuhan has multi-dimensional patrols by land, water and air to enhance the public security level here from Wednesday onwards, when the preparatory work has entered a 100-day countdown.

A launching ceremony was held at the Wuhan Sports Center, a newly-built venue for the Games, with the participation of nearly 1,000 sports volunteers and armed police.

At the ceremony, a paraded display of traffic control and security tactics was performed to demonstrate the local police's confidence in maintaining the public security at a high standards at the Games.

According to Li Yilong, Director of Wuhan Public Security Bureau, the local police will enhance the public security level by conducting more patrols by helicopter, boats and vehicles, covering the whole city with a focus on key areas.