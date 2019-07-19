Chinese peacekeeping helicopter unit to Sudan's Darfur awarded UN peace medals



Anita Kiki Gebe, deputy joint special representative of the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID), awards UN peace medal to a soldier of the 2nd China Medium Utility Helicopter Unit (CMUHU02) in El-Fashir, Sudan, July 17, 2019. The 140 officers and soldiers of the 2nd China Medium Utility HelicopterUnit (CMUHU02), a peacekeeping contingent to Sudan's Darfur, were awarded UN peace medals. (Xinhua)



At the award ceremony on Wednesday, Anita Kiki Gebe, deputy joint special representative of the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID), spoke highly of the devotion of the Chinese helicopter unit to the peace and stability of Sudan.

"The second Chinese peacekeeping helicopter unit to Darfur demonstrated their outstanding professionalism and excellent service in their mandate," said Gebe, also one of the presenters of the UN award.

Their "outstanding work has enhanced the friendship between China and Sudan and the world nations," she added.

Equipped with four Mi-17 helicopters, the CMUHU02 in UNAMID is mainly tasked with 24-hour air patrol, battleground reconnaissance, personnel movement, casualty evacuation and material transportation.

So far, the Chinese helicopter contingent to Darfur has carried out 636 sorties, rescued more than 280 people and delivered 3,800 passengers, 220 tons of cargo, 16.6 tons of dangerous goods such as weapons and ammunition.

Officers and soldiers of the 2nd China Medium Utility Helicopter Unit (CMUHU02) march during an award ceremony in El-Fashir, Sudan, July 17, 2019. The 140 officers and soldiers of the 2nd China Medium Utility Helicopter Unit (CMUHU02), a peacekeeping contingent to Sudan's Darfur, were awarded UN peace medals. (Xinhua)