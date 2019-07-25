Welfare for some veterans will be increased after the forthcoming Army Day

By Huang Lianghuang and Chai Hua

BEIJING, July 25 (ChinaMil) –Starting from August 1, 2019, the Army Day, China will further increase the pension and subsidies for disabled veterans and the people that have been preferential treated, according to a statement jointly issued by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs and the Ministry of Finance.

The pension and subsidies for Level-1 disabled veterans due to war, duty, or disease will be 88,150 Yuan(about$12820 USD), 85,370 Yuan(about $12416 USD) and 82,570 Yuan (about $12010 USD) per person per year respectively, representing an increase of 8,010 Yuan (about $1165 USD), 7,760 Yuan (about $1129 USD)and 7,510 Yuan (about $1092 USD) compared with the standard in 2018.

The pension and subsidies for families of martyrs, or families of service members deceased on duty or due to disease will rise to 27,980 Yuan(about $4069 USD), 24,040 Yuan (about $3496 USD) and 22,610 Yuan (about $3288 USD) per person per year respectively.

The subsidies for rural Red Army veterans and once-missing Red Army veterans will be raised to 61,130 Yuan(about $8891 USD) and 27,580 Yuan (about $4011 USD) per year per person.

This is the second time for China to increase the pension and subsidies standards for certain veterans and preferentially-treated persons since last Army Day of Aug. 1st, 2018., which fully embodies the concern and care from the Party and the government, especially for those who have made outstanding contributions to the country.

Ever since the reform and opening-up in 1978, it has been the 26th time for China to raise the pension and subsidies for disabled veterans for 26 times, and the 29th time to raise those for preferentially-treated families of martyrs, or families of service members deceased due to duty or disease , as well as certain Red Army veterans.