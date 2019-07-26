Chinese embassy in Israel celebrates 92nd anniversary of PLA founding

JERUSALEM, July 25 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese embassy in Israel hosted a reception on Thursday evening to celebrate the 92nd anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), which falls on August 1.

Over the past 92 years, the PLA has been following the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party, carrying the aspirations of the Chinese people, fighting bravely and tackling all difficulties to advance the dignity, prosperity and strength of the Chinese people, said Zhang Su, the Defence Attache of the Chinese Embassy in Israel.

China's national defense and military in recent years have realized historic transformation and development and the people's military has taken on a new look with new systems and structures, Zhang added.

With national growth, the PLA will more actively participate in international security and military cooperation, and conduct a variety of operations including international peacekeeping, anti-piracy escort, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and provide more international public security goods, he noted.

Statistics showed that China has established a peacekeeping standby force of 8,000 troops. Up to this year, the PLA has participated in 24 UN peacekeeping missions, sending some 35,000 personnel.