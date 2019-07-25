PLA establishes modern weapons, equipment system: white paper



An echelon of J-20 fighters perform at the 12th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition (Airshow China) in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 11, 2018. The air show closed on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua



The Chinese military is establishing a modernized weaponry and equipment system by commissioning the likes of Type 15 tanks, Type 052D destroyers, J-20 fighters and DF-26 intermediate and long-range ballistic missiles, according to a white paper issued by defense ministry on Wednesday.

The white paper "China's National Defense in the New Era," released by the Information Office of the State Council, said China's armed forces are optimizing the overall composition of its weaponry and equipment, coordinating the efforts of all services and arms in this regard, promoting the balanced development of main battle equipment, information systems, and support equipment, with a view to comprehensively raise standardization, serial development and interoperability.

Older equipment is being phased out and a system is being created that is mainly comprised of new and high-tech weaponry and equipment.

The weapons mentioned in the white paper are some of China's newest and are world-class, military observers said.

The weapons listed in the white paper are likely already crucial parts of the Chinese military's arsenal and are combat-ready, they said.

The Type 15 tank is a lightweight tank capable of operating in rough terrain such as high altitude plateaus and mountainous areas, and can also be useful in landing missions, experts told the Global Times.

The Type 052D guided missile destroyer is considered the "Chinese Aegis" due to its outstanding detection and air defense capabilities.

Considered one of the world's best fighter jets, the J-20 is stealth-capable that could rival the US' F-22.

The DF-26 missile has been dubbed the anti-ship ballistic missile, which can destroy moving mid-sized to large vessels including aircraft carriers, providing strong strategic deterrence to potential enemies, experts said.