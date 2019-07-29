Chinese embassy in Khartoum marks 92nd anniversary of PLA founding

KHARTOUM, July 29 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese embassy in Khartoum on Sunday evening hosted a ceremony to mark the 92nd anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), which falls on Aug. 1.

The ceremony was attended by Chinese Ambassador in Sudan Ma Xinmin and Izz-Eddin Osman Taha, representative of the General Command of the Sudanese Armed Forces.

"For a long time, the Chinese army has been constant and steadfast in the protection of the international peace and security at our region and other parts of the world," said Guan Aibing, Chinese military attache in Khartoum, when addressing the ceremony.

The PLA is willing and enthusiastic to accomplish all tasks for the protection of international peace and stability, and make contributions to development and prosperity, he added.

Taha commended China's contributions in the field of peacekeeping missions, saying that China's performance is apparent with regard to the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur.

He added that China has joined forces for construction and rehabilitation in Darfur region.