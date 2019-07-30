Chinese peacekeepers in Mali repair helicopter hangar of Gao airport



By Zhang Xin and Gao Song



GAO, Mali, July 30 (ChinaMil) -- At the request of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), the engineer detachment under the 7th Chinese peacekeeping contingent to Mali conducted an emergency repair task of two damaged helicopter hangars to ensure the safety of the UN transport helicopters.



Recently, due to severe weather such as sandstorms, strong winds and heavy rainfall, most of the steel frame on the front of the hangar was broken and damaged, in danger of falling at any time. The tail wing of a transport helicopter parking in the hangar was severely damaged. If not being pulled out in time, it might suffer further damage.



At about 11 a.m., the Chinese engineer detachment sent out personnel and equipment to dismantle the damaged hangar by utilizing equipment such as cranes and multi-function working vehicles. They also assisted the airport staff members in dragging the helicopter in the hangar to a safety zone.



The civilian engineering officials of the MINUSMA, airport management personnel and helicopter crew expressed their gratitude for the efficient work of the Chinese peacekeepers. It is reported that they will further carry out tasks such as transporting maintenance materials and building new hangars.