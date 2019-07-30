15th Hong Kong Youth Military Summer Camp warps up



By Yuan Junmin and Yi Ding



HONG KONG, July 30 (ChinaMil) --The closing ceremony of the 15th Hong Kong Youth Military Summer Camp was held at the San Wai Barracks of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison on Sunday. A total of 600 HongKong teenagers participated in the 15-day military summer camp therein.



A number of government officials from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) attended the ceremony, including Tung Chee-hwa, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, chief executive (CE) of the HKSAR, Wang Zhimin, Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in HKSAR, and Major General Chen Daoxiang, Commander of the PLA Garrison in Hong Kong.



In the military summer camp, the pupils received a number of military trainings on subjects like physical exercises, basic combat readiness, laser-simulation individual soldier confrontation and map reading.



In addition, they have also participated in events including marching on foot, special lectures, learning to sing military songs, watching the show themed "Pay Tribute to the Motherland", as well as the field touring to the Ngong Shuen Chau Barracks and the Shek Kong Barracks of the PLA Hong Kong Garrison.



In his speech, Major General Chen Daoxiang encouraged the campers to aim high and to be diligent, open-minded, and brave enough, to actively participate in the great cause of realizing national prosperity and rejuvenation, as well as Hong Kong's prosperity and stability.



The first Hong Kong Youth Military Summer Camp was co-hosted by the PLA Hong Kong Garrison, the Education Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the Concerted Efforts Resource Centre in Hong Kong in July 2005.



Since then, more than 4,300 Hong Kong teenagers have participated in the summer camp, which has become a "golden brand" for Hong Kong extracurricular activity during summer vacation.