China revises documents on public support to armed forces

BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- China has released the revised versions of two documents on the selection and regulation of its national model cities and counties for supporting the country's armed forces and promoting unity between the people and the military.

The revised documents attach more importance to the capability of the cities and counties to assist retired soldiers in finding employment, help family members who move with stationed soldiers to settle down and offer beneficial education policies for soldiers' children.

The model cities and counties should also make efforts to help soldiers solve their practical difficulties while their infrastructure should take into account the demands of national defense, according to the revised documents.

China has honored 10 batches of qualified cities and counties as national models for promoting unity between the people and the military since 1991.