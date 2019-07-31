Chinese Embassy in Cambodia marks PLA's 92nd anniversary

PHNOM PENH, July 30 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Cambodia hosted a reception here on Tuesday to mark the 92nd anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), which falls on Aug. 1.

The event was attended by Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Tea Banh, Gen. Vong Pisen, commander-in-chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF), and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian, as well as some 350 distinguished guests.

Colonel Li Ningya, military attache of the Chinese Embassy to Cambodia, said that under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, the PLA had achieved tremendous achievements over the past 92 years in defending national sovereignty, territorial integrity and the people of China as well as in contributing to maintaining global and regional peace and stability.

"The PLA will continue to hold the banners of peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit, pursue a national defense policy, which is purely defensive in nature, and make positive contributions to the global and regional peace and security," he said.

Li said China and Cambodia have always treated each other as equals, cooperated hand-in-hand and become good neighbors, brothers, friends and partners.

"The PLA is willing to cooperate with the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces to face challenges hand-in-hand, create a community of shared future between China and Cambodia, and jointly maintain international and regional peace and stability," he said.

Li said China will continue to firmly support Cambodia's efforts in upholding sovereignty and independence in order to pursue a development path that is suitable for the country's national conditions.

Major General Ngi Vanndim, deputy director of Cambodian Defense Ministry's International Relations Department, said he has high regard for the enormous and glorious achievements that the PLA has accomplished over the past 92 years.

"These marvelous achievements formulated from the heroic struggle of the people and the armed forces of China continue to actively engage in the defense of China's sovereignty and the modernization of the army as well as the development of the country," he said.

Vanndim expressed his profound gratitude to the government, the PLA and the people of China for their continuous support to the development of Cambodia and the RCAF.

He said the RCAF is committed to working hand-in-hand with the PLA in order to support the action plan on building a community of shared future between the two countries and uphold peace and stability in the region.