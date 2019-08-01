Chinese mission to UN marks 92nd anniversary of PLA founding

UNITED NATIONS, July 31 (Xinhua) -- The Permanent Mission of China to the United Nations hosted a reception on Tuesday evening to celebrate the 92nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China, which falls on Aug. 1.

More than 200 Chinese and UN officials, diplomats and representatives from different missions to the UN, including China's permanent representative to the United Nations Zhang Jun, who was on the first day of taking post, attended the reception.

Over the past 92 years, the PLA has made significant contributions to national independence, liberation of the people and economic development of the country, Hua Bo, head of the Chinese delegation to the UN Military Staff Committee, said in the opening speech.

In the new era, China is advancing defense and military modernization across the board, with a focus on removing institutional barriers and solving structural and policy related problems, to adapt to the transition worldwide in military affairs and the demands of the national security, said Hua.

"Historic strides have been made in strengthening our forces," he said.

China is also committed to developing constructive relations with armed forces of other countries, he said, adding that all-round, wide-range and multi-level military diplomacy relations have been formed, and extensive exchanges and cooperation with foreign armed forces have been conducted.