Second rehearsal for National Day celebrations concludes

BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- The second joint rehearsal for the upcoming National Day celebrations ended early Monday morning in Beijing, about two weeks ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC), which falls on Oct. 1.

The rehearsal was held from Saturday afternoon to the wee hours on Monday in Tian'anmen Square and areas along the Chang'an Avenue in downtown Beijing. About 280,000 people were involved in the rehearsal and related supporting services.

A total of six parts of the celebrations were rehearsed, including a ceremony marking the celebrations, a grand military parade, a mass pageant and performances as well as emergency response, according to the media center for the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the PRC.

Compared with the first rehearsal, more personnel, elements and links were added to the second rehearsal, according to the center.

The rehearsal was well organized and reached the expected results, the center said.

Beijing municipal authorities expressed appreciation of local residents for their understanding and support of the rehearsal.