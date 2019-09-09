Chinese peacekeepers to Lebanon successfully conduct security exercise

The 18th Chinese peacekeeping multi-functional engineer contingent to Lebanon holds a security exercise on the morning of September 7, local time.

By Sun Shuai and NiuYanli

BEIRUT, Lebanon, Sept. 9 (ChinaMil) -- The 18th Chinese peacekeeping multi-functional engineer contingent to Lebanon successfully conducted a security exercise at the camp of the Chinese peacekeeping force in Lebanon and its nearby villages on Sep. 7, which was fully affirmed and highly praised by the officials of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

Considering the brief exchange of fire between the Lebanese Hizballah armed force and the Israeli Defense Forces near the "blue line" of the Lebanese-Israeli border recently, the exercise was conducted against the background of large-scale conflicts in the UNIFIL mission area, and focused on testing the security support capability of the Chinese peacekeeping forces to receive, rescue, transfer and resettle international UNIFIL employees and their family members.

During the exercise, on receiving the mission instructions from the UNFIL joint operations center, the Chinese peacekeeping force immediately activated an emergency response plan to evacuate UNIFIL employees and their families and arranged for them to take shelter in the Chinese camp. The exercise also simulated the rescue of trapped UNIFIL employees based on the scenario.

After the exercise, the acting head of the UNIFIL security department said, "You have organized the exercise very well and I sincerely express gratitude to your hard work."