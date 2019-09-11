Wuhan lights up night view ahead of Military World Games

WUHAN, China, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- With 11 Yangtze River bridges and hundreds of historical buildings lit up ahead of the 7th Military World Games, host city Wuhan hopes to stage a world-class international sports gala with colorful nights.

The landscape lighting project was earmarked as one of the largest projects among all the preparatory works for the Games, which started immediately after the city won hosting rights in 2015.

According to authorities, the new lighting project focused on the natural landscape that the local government has made efforts to preserve, including the Yangtze River, the East Lake and other natural wetland parks.

Known as the "city of rivers and lakes", Wuhan is the biggest city in the middle reaches of the Yangtze River, with the Hanjiang River also running through the city.

The East Lake Greenway, which stretches for around 100 kilometres, will host the sailing and open water swimming events of the Games.

With the events hosted across different locations in the city, thousands of road lamps have also been upgraded, making it convenient for all Wuhan's citizens to attend the Games.

LED lights echo the details of centuries-old buildings by the roadside, with the Yellow Crane Tower being of great cultural significance.

The tower was first built some 1,800 years ago, but has been destroyed and rebuilt many times over centuries.