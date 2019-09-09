China issues circular on National Defense Education Day celebration

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- China will host a wide array of activities to mark its 19th National Defense Education Day, according to a circular issued by the national defense education office.

The theme of this year's National Defense Education Day, which falls on Sept. 21, will be closely associated with the upcoming festivities celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, said the office in the circular.

It asked related agencies to schedule activities including symposiums, lectures, exhibitions, screenings of military-themed films, and tours to military museums and martyrs' cemeteries.

The People's Liberation Army could also hold open day activities to enable public access to its barracks to improve people's awareness of national defense, it said.

Inaugurated in 2001, National Defense Education Day is celebrated on the third Saturday of each September.