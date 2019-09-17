Xi calls for remembering where "red political power" comes from

ZHENGZHOU, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, called for keeping firmly in mind the origin of the "red political power" Monday.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. During the education campaign on the theme of "staying true to our founding mission," said Xi, all CPC members and cadres should constantly receive education on the red traditions to consolidate and enhance their ideals and convictions.

During his inspection tour in central China's Henan Province, Xi also stressed unswervingly forging ahead on the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

He called for striving to achieve the two centenary goals to pay homage to revolutionary martyrs.